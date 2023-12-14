Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 21,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 34,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 611.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

