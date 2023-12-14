Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.76

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 62369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Vonovia Stock Up 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonovia SE will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

