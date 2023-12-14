Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 4.2% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 1,197,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.