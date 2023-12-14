Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $418.21

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $418.21 and last traded at $417.32, with a volume of 139831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $408.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

