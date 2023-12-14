Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $56.92

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.92, but opened at $61.91. Wayfair shares last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 1,228,196 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Stock Up 11.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

