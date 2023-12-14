Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 102,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 337,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 144.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

