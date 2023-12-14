West Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,969. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

