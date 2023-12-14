Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.77. 95,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

