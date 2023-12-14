WhiteCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,308.78 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $44.56 million and $52,308.78 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00169525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

