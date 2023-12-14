Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $451.30

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $451.30 and last traded at $448.85, with a volume of 10457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $442.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on WINA. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.08.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $10.20 per share. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $641,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,654,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Winmark by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

