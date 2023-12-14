WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.93

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 1545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $526.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

