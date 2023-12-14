Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.11.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.56. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

