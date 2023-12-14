World Kinect Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WKC)

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

World Kinect has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

World Kinect Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WKC opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

See Also

