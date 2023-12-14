Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.51

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 278081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 74,770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

