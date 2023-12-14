Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0836 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $491,884.94 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,013 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,848,013.356785 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07931981 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $513,800.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

