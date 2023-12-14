X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 59.0% in November

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ USOI traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
