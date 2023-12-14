X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 59.0% in November

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

