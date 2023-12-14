X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.39

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 12422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $905.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Get X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.