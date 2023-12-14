X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.67

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 107029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after buying an additional 942,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,052,000 after buying an additional 360,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 646,401 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 613,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 204,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 304,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

