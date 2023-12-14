Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Shares Up 2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 337,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 709,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$78.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.