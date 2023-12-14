Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 12%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.60. 1,394,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 612,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Xometry Trading Up 14.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,124 shares of company stock valued at $439,277. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

