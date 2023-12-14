Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 3.2%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 120,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 557,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Zymeworks Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.