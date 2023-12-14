Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 3.2%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 120,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 557,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

About Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 86.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,746 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 70.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 330,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.