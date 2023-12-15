2,975 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,558. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

