6,885 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $175,383,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 1,218,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

