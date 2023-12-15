ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Andrea R. Newborn Sells 9,766 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ABM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 1,634,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

