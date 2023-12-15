ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

