Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 3.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.50. 750,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,906. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $346.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.18.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.