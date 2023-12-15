Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.85. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 574,600 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

