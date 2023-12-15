Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.45

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.45 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.23), with a volume of 57526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.13).

Aeorema Communications Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,335.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.18.

Aeorema Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. Aeorema Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

