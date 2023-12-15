AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGNCL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 84,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.