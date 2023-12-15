AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6884 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 54,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

