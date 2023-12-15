AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP remained flat at $21.96 during midday trading on Friday. 38,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

