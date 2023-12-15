Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,738. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

