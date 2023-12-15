Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 718,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.