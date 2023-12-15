Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.01

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.01 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.47). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.47), with a volume of 498,655 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.97. The company has a market capitalization of £213.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3,945.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Andrew Franklin sold 42,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £16,400.67 ($20,588.34). 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

