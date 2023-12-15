ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Up 0.9%

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $29.17. 16,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.