Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 847,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

