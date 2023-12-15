Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $83,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 168.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DUK stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,119. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.