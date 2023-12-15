Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $38,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.78. 1,202,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

