AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares $10.00 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
AMEN remained flat at $395.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.48. AMEN Properties has a 52 week low of $366.00 and a 52 week high of $721.00.
About AMEN Properties
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMEN Properties
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.