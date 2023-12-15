AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares $10.00 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

AMEN remained flat at $395.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.48. AMEN Properties has a 52 week low of $366.00 and a 52 week high of $721.00.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

