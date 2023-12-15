AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 9,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 15,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

