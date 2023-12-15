Analysts’ Downgrades for December 15th (AADI, ACLS, AEE, AJG, AMRC, AON, AOSL, BEAM, BLK, BRO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 15th:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $237.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $328.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $708.00 target price on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $243.00 target price on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$43.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $192.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $198.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $473.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $541.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to a sell rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $171.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $207.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

