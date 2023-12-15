Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 15th (ALNY, AT, BHF, CLVT, CPT, G, IRT, MONY, NCLH, NOK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 15th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

