Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. 11,576,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,715,650. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

