Apella Capital LLC Buys 104,256 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 408,090 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 1,003,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

