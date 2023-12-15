Apella Capital LLC Buys 298 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.63. 62,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,133. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $57.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

