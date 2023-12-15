Apella Capital LLC Buys 90,302 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 167,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

