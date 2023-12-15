Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 219,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 206,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $356.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

