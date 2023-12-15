Apella Capital LLC Has $20.96 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 525,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.