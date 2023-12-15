Apella Capital LLC Has $71.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.09. The stock has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

