Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 137,826 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.